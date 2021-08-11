New Delhi: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 9th installment has been released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. More than 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families can check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiary list and status to know whether they have received the financial benefit or not.Also Read - Jewar Airport: Good News For People of Noida. Details Here

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Helpline Numbers

If farmers have not received the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi installment amount or facing any issues, they can report their grievances at PM-Kisan Helpline numbers.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi helpline numbers are – 155261, 011-24300606, 011-23381092

Farmers can also register query and know the query status at https://pmkisan.gov.in/Grievance.aspx

They query can be registered through Aadhaar Number, Account Number, and Mobile Number.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary Status Check Link: How To Check

Those, who want to know PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary Status, can go to https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx

You can check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Status through Aadhaar number, Account number, and Mobile number.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary List Link – How To Check