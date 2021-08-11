New Delhi: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 9th installment has been released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. More than 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families can check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiary list and status to know whether they have received the financial benefit or not.Also Read - Jewar Airport: Good News For People of Noida. Details Here
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Helpline Numbers
- If farmers have not received the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi installment amount or facing any issues, they can report their grievances at PM-Kisan Helpline numbers.
- PM Kisan Samman Nidhi helpline numbers are – 155261, 011-24300606, 011-23381092
- Farmers can also register query and know the query status at https://pmkisan.gov.in/Grievance.aspx
- They query can be registered through Aadhaar Number, Account Number, and Mobile Number.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary Status Check Link: How To Check
- Those, who want to know PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary Status, can go to https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx
- You can check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Status through Aadhaar number, Account number, and Mobile number.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary List Link – How To Check
Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 to Start Airing From THIS Date, Watch Latest Promo to Know More Details Also Read - Perseid Meteor Shower 2021: Brace Youself For The Annual Celestial Event - When And Where to Watch
- To check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary List, you need to go to https://pmkisan.gov.in/Rpt_BeneficiaryStatus_pub.aspx
- You need to enter details such as State, District, Sub-District, Sub-District, Block, and Village.
- Finally click on “Get Report”.