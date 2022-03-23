PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Indian farmers will soon receive their PM Kisan 11th installment in their bank accounts. Under the scheme, one farmer family is entitled to Rs 6,000 monetary support annually. It is given in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.Also Read - MHA Seeks Report From Bengal Govt on Birbhum Violence, Governor Dhankhar Calls Incident 'Arson Orgy' | Key Points

PM Kisan 10th installment was released on January 1, 2022, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) was started three years ago on February 24.

But there are various caveats one must follow in order to get the installment. For one, a farmer must not have any income from sources other than farming. Also, they must have completed the mandatory PM Kisan eKYC process. For the unversed, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of beneficiaries at 2.5 crores.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: How to complete eKYC?

As mentioned on the PM Kisan website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. Pls. Click eKYC option in Farmer Corner for Aadhar based OTP authentication and for Biometric authentication contact nearest CSC centres.” Know how to do it here.

Visit the official website of PM-Kisan, www.pmkisan.gov.in. Click on the ‘eKYC’ option available on the right side of the page. Enter your Aadhaar Card number and enter the captcha code. Click on ‘Search’ Enter the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card. Click on ‘Get OTP’ and enter the OTP in the specified field. Click on ‘Submit’, the KYC procedure will be completed.

How to check PM Kisan beneficiary status?