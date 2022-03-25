PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Kisan KYC is necessary in order to receive further installments of the scheme. For the farmers of the Noida district, the deadline to complete the process ends today, i.e March 25, 2022. Farmers must complete the PM Kisan eKYC by the end of the day today to get the 11th installment of Rs 2,000.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: How To Do Online eKYC To Receive 11th Installment? Know Here

The official website of PM Kisan also reads, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers." For the rest of India, the last date to complete PM Kisan KYC is March 31, 2022.

Under this centrally-sponsored scheme, the government provides monetary support of Rs 6,000 per farmer family, in a year. This is given in the form of three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. On January 1, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 10th instalment to over 10 crore farmer families. The scheme was started to enable the farmers to take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

How to complete PM Kisan eKYC process?