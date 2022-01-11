New Delhi: It has been found that due to the ineligibility of terms and conditions, 7 lakh farmers of Uttar Pradesh may have to return their 10th instalment received under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.Also Read - Timings of Covid Vaccination Centres Flexible, Can Operate Till 10 PM Daily: Govt Tells States

The farmers, according to a report by Hindustan Times, were found to be either paying income tax on the earnings from other sources or were not eligible for cash benefits under PM-KISAN. The report quoted the officials saying that the beneficiaries will get a window to return the money or they must get ready for recoveries.

On January 1, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 10th instalment under the PM-KISAN scheme via video conferencing. It enabled the transfer of Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiaries. PM also released Rs 14 crore to 351 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). It is expected to benefit 1.24 lakh farmers. Union Agriculture Minister Narender Tomar, along with CMs, LGs and state Agriculture Ministers too were present at the event.

Who Are Eligible Under PM-KISAN Scheme?

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 6,000 is disbursed through three instalments of Rs 2,000 each to the landholding farmers families. Husband, wife and one minor child are considered as a family under the scheme. The scheme is for families and not individuals. So, one family will get Rs 6,000.

At the beginning of the scheme, the families with a landholding of fewer than 2 hectares were only eligible. The rule was revised in 2019 and extended to all the farmer families, irrespective of the landholding size.

Who Are Not Eligible To Receive Money Under PM-KISAN?

The families who have paid income tax on the income from other sources are not eligible under the scheme. Apart from this, the institutional landholders and the families holding constitutional posts or officer posts are also not eligible.

Also, professionals like doctors, lawyers or with a pension of more than Rs 10,000 are not eligible to receive the payment under the scheme. 7 lakh farmers were found to be ineligible for the 10th instalment for one or more of the above reasons.