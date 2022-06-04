PM Kisan Samman Nidhi | New Delhi: The central government has extended the last day of PM Kisan eKYC. From the earlier deadline of May 31, 2022, the last date has been extended to July 31, 2022. The PM Kisan 11th installment was distributed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31, 2022.Also Read - UP Investors Summit 2022: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Of Projects Worth Rs 80,000 Crore Today | Details Here

The latest news flash on the PM Kisan website read, “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st July 2022.” the PM Kisan 11th installment was distributed to 10 crore farmers. The installment was released via video conferencing from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Did Not Receive 11th Installment? Know What To Do Next

Under the scheme, each farmer family gets monetary support of Rs 6,000 per year in the form of three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. Also Read - 'Special & Priceless Moment,' Says Shimla Girl who Gifted Portrait to PM Modi

How to complete PM Kisan eKYC process? Know here