PM Kisan Samman Nidhi | New Delhi: In a latest development, the Uttar Pradesh government has notified that they will conduct a social audit of all the beneficiaries between May 1 and June 30. According to a report by Hindustan, the audit will be conducted through Gram Sabha. It will revise the names of eligible PM Kisan beneficiaries and remove the names of ineligible farmers. Additional Chief Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, according to the report, passed an order in this regard on Thursday.

The report further added that Gram Sabha will prepare a list of all the ineligible beneficiaries under the scheme. The farmer families, who have been deprived of the benefits under the PM KISAN scheme, will be added in their place. Along with ineligible families, the name of the deceased will also be removed from the list. The committee will be headed by the District Magistrate (DM).

A six-member committee will be formed in every district for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi social audit. It will consist of Chief Development Officer, Deputy Agriculture Director, District Development Officer, District Agriculture Officers and SDMs.

Who is ineligible for benefits under PM Kisan Scheme?

Below are the criteria due to which one can be excluded from PM Kisan beneficiary list: