PM Kisan KYC | New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 11th installment under the scheme on May 31, 2022. In order to receive the payment, the farmers must complete the PM Kisan eKYC procedure. The deadline to complete PM Kisan eKYC was extended by the government from May 22 to May 31, 2022. The official tweet read, "Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till May 31, 2022."

Under the scheme, each farmer family is given monetary support of Rs 6,000 per annum in the form of three equal payments of Rs 2,000. On May 31, the farmers will receive Rs 2,000 in their accounts. The OTP-based eKYC can be completed in the comfort of the homes. But for biometric-based eKYC, the farmers need to visit the nearest PM KISAN CSC.

The PM KISAN 10th Installment was given on January 1, 2022.

PM KISAN eKYC: A Step By Step Guide Here

How to complete PM Kisan eKYC procedure online?

Visit the official website of PM Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in/NewHome3.aspx Click on the ‘eKYC’ option Now, enter your Aadhaar card number, and captcha code and click on ‘search’ Now, you need to enter the official mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card Click on ‘Get OTP’ and you will receive the OTP on your number Now, enter the OTP in the specified field and press Enter.

How to complete PM Kisan KYC process offline?