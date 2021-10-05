New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led Centre is expected to release the 10th instalment of PM-Kisan funds under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana soon. Though nothing has been confirmed as yet, reports have claimed that Rs 2,000 would be credited to the bank accounts of the registered beneficiaries by the end of this month, i.e, October 31.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Good News For Farmers, Govt to Disburse Pending Amount Along With Next Installment

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme), the central government provides income support of Rs 6,000 every year in three equal installments to small and marginal farmer families. States and UT administration identify the eligible families directly transfer the fund (Rs 2000) to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries every 4 months.

How to check PM-KSNY installment

Visit the official website of PM-KSNY pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the ‘Farmers Corner Section’

Tap on ‘Beneficiary Status’ option

Farmers can check their application status and their name and the amount credited to the bank account

Step-by-Step Guide to Rectify Mistakes Before The Disbursal of 10th Installment

Visit the official website of PM Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Tap on Farmer Corner

Click on the Edit Aadhaar Details option

Enter the Aadhaar number, captcha code and click on submit

If there is a mistake in the name then correct it

Contact your accountant and agriculture department office to rectify other mistakes

After entering your aadhar number, account number, and mobile number through the helpdesk option, correct if there are other mistakes.

For the uninitiated, the period of 1st installment under the scheme is from Dec-March, that of 2nd installment from April to July, 3rd installment from August to November, and so on.