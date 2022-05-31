PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: The 11th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) would be credited to the bank accounts of the registered beneficiaries on Tuesday, May 31. Notably, the 11th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, worth Rs 21,000 crore would be released by PM Narendra Modi at the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Shimla as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav today.Also Read - PM Modi Announces Rs 4,000 Per Month For Children; Know How To Avail Benefits Under PM CARES For Children

According to the Power Ministry, the PM Modi will also interact with beneficiaries of about 16 schemes spanning nine departments of the Government of India. Launched on December 1 2018, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government.

For the unversed, farmers receive an income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments under the scheme. The support is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

A step-by-step guide to check PM-Kisan Installment

Go to the official website of the government – https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section at the homepage

Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Then click on the ‘Get data’

Direct Link to Check PM Kisan Money Status

To check ‘PM Kisan beneficiary list’

Go to Farmers’ Corner

Click on the beneficiary list.

Select your State, District, Sub-District, Block and Village.

Tap on Get report.

How to register for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: