PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News Today: The beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, who are waiting for the 12th installment, here comes a big update for you. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 12th instalment of the PM Kisan Scheme worth Rs 16,000 crore to more than 10 crore farmers on 17 October, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement. With the latest release, the total amount transferred to beneficiaries is expected to cross well over Rs 2.16 trillion, the ministry said.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 12th Installment Likely to be Released on Oct 17: Here’s How to Check Status on PM Kisan App

The farmer-beneficiaries must note that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019 and the main objective of the scheme is to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Also Read - India Gets 4th Vande Bharat Train Express from Himachal's Amb Andaura to New Delhi; Check Routes, Timings and More

As part of the scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 is given to farmers in 4-month installments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In one year, PM Kisan amount is credited thrice through –Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March. Also Read - Gandhada Gudi: Puneeth Rajkumar's Dream Project Gets Huge Shout Out From PM Narendra Modi

As per the confirmation from the ministry, PM Modi will inaugurate “PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022” on October 17 at Indian Agricultural Research Institute in the national capital and during the event, he will release the 12th installment amount of Rs 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How to Check status on PM Kisan App

Download the PM Kisan Mobile Application from the official website of PM Kisan or click on the link- https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

You can also directly go to the Google Play store on your Android device and type PM Kisan App and can download it from there as well.

Then click on the Beneficiary Status and provide all the details asked for.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How to Check Status on Official website