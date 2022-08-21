PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: Here some a big news for the beneficiary farmers of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The Central government has extended the deadline to complete the eKYC for the national scheme till August 31. Now the farmers will get time for 10 days to complete the KYC to get the 12th installment of the scheme.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 12th Installment to be Released on This Date. Check Beneficiary Status

According to a notification issued on the official website, the beneficiaries should complete the e-KYC by August end. "Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st August 2022," read the notification flash on the website.

"The eKYC is mandatory for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC," the notification further reads.

The farmer-beneficiaries who are waiting for the 12th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana must complete eKYC to receive the benefits. The 12th installment is most likely to come to farmers on September 1, 2022.

As part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the landholding farmers’ families receive a financial benefit of R 6000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 every four months.

How to complete e-KYC process online

Visit PM Kisan’s official webpage https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Click on eKYC option available on right side of the page

Enter Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search

Enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

Click on ‘Get OTP’ and enter the OTP in the specified field.

The eKYC will be successfully completed if all the information matches; if not, it will be rejected.

The beneficiaries must note that if they make an incorrect declaration, then they will be liable for the recovery of the transferred financial benefit as well as additional legal penalties.