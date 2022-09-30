PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th Installment: Though an official confirmation is still awaited, speculations are rife that the 12th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) will be credited to the bank accounts of the registered beneficiaries on September 30, Friday. Farmers had received 1th installment of the PM-Kisan Scheme on May 31.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Likely to Get 12th Instalment on Sept 30. Here’s How to Check Beneficiary Status

Go to the official website of the government – https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section at the homepage Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account. Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number. Then click on the ‘Get data’

For the unversed, farmers receive an income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments under the scheme. The support is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares.

State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.