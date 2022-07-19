PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The government is expected to credit the 12th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) to the bank accounts of the registered beneficiaries between August-November. The 12th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, worth crores would be released by PM Narendra Modi. Farmers had received 1th installment of the PM-Kisan Scheme on May 31.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Govt Extends Deadline For e-KYC Till July 31. Here’s How to Complete It

In order to receive the payment, the farmers must complete the PM Kisan eKYC procedure. A step-by-step guide to complete eKYC below:-

How to complete PM Kisan eKYC procedure online?

1. Visit the official website of PM Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in/NewHome3.aspx

2. Click on the ‘eKYC’ option

3. Now, enter your Aadhaar card number, and captcha code and click on ‘search’

4. Now, you need to enter the official mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

5. Click on ‘Get OTP’ and you will receive the OTP on your number

6. Now, enter the OTP in the specified field and press Enter.

How to complete PM Kisan KYC process offline?

1. Visit your nearest PM KISAN CSC Center.

2. Get your Aadhar Updated in the PM Kisan Account

3. Enter your biometrics to log in to the PM KISAN account

4. Now, update Aadhar Card Number

5. Submit the form at the centre.

6. You will receive a confirmation message on your phone.

Steps to check PM-Kisan Installment

Go to the official website of the government – https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section at the homepage Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account. Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number. Then click on the ‘Get data’

For the unversed, farmers receive an income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments under the scheme. The support is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries