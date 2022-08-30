New Delhi: The deadline for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana (PM-KISAN) Scheme is ending tomorrow, August 31. Hence those farmers who have yet not completed their eKYC formality, must do so by the mentioned deadline. As per a notification issued on the official website, the beneficiaries should complete the e-KYC by August end. “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st August 2022,” read the notification flash on the website. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, eligible landholding farmer families receive financial benefit of Rs.6,000 per year, payable in three equal instalments of Rs.2,000 each, every four months.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Complete KYC Before August 31 to Get 12th Installment. Here’s How To Do

HOW TO COMPLETE PM KISAN eKYC PROCEDURE ONLINE?

Visit the official website of PM Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in/NewHome3.aspx Click on the 'eKYC' option Now, enter your Aadhaar card number, and captcha code and click on 'search' Now, you need to enter the official mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card Click on 'Get OTP' and you will receive the OTP on your number Now, enter the OTP in the specified field and press Enter.

HOW TO COMPLETE PM KISAN KYC PROCESS OFFLINE?

Visit your nearest PM KISAN CSC Center. Get your Aadhar Updated in the PM Kisan Account Enter your biometrics to log in to the PM KISAN account Now, update Aadhar Card Number Submit the form at the centre. You will receive a confirmation message on your phone.

STEP TO CHECK PM-KISAN INSTALLMENT

Go to the official website of the government – https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section at the homepage Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account. Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number. Then click on the ‘Get data’

HOW TO DO PM KISAN AADHAAR OTP-BASED eKYC

Visit PM Kisan website

Under farmers corner, click on eKYC tab

In next page, enter your Aadhaar number and click on Search tab

4-digit OTP will be sent to registered mobile number

Click on Submit OTP

Enter Aadhaar registered mobile OTP

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, all landholding farmers' families will be allotted a financial benefit of Rs.6000 per year which will be paid in three equal installments of Rs 2000 every four months.

Note: In case of any assistance or query, beneficiaries can contact the helpline number of PM-Kisan i.e, 011-24300606,155261. Beneficiaries can also contact at aead@nic.in for issues related to Aadhaar OTP.