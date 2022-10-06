PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The Narendra Modi-led central government is expected to release the 12th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) this month. However, farmers who are yet to complete their eKYC will not receive the 12th instalment amount.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 12th Installment Likely to be Credited in Farmers’ Accounts Today | Steps to Check Balance

According to the PM Kisan website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.” Earlier the government had extended the deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries till August 31, 2022.

PM KISAN SAMMAN NIDHI SCHEME: A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO COMPLETE e-KYC PROCESS ONLINE

Visit PM Kisan’s official webpage https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Click on eKYC option available on right side of the page. Enter Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search. Enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card. Click on ‘Get OTP’ and enter the OTP in the specified field. The eKYC will be successfully completed if all the information matches; if not, it will be rejected. The beneficiaries must note that if they make an incorrect declaration, then they will be liable for the recovery of the transferred financial benefit as well as additional legal penalties.

PM KISAN SAMMAN NIDHI YOJANA 12TH INSTALLMENT: STEPS TO CHECK BALANCE