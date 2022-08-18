PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: For the farmer-beneficiaries who are waiting for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s latest installment, here’s a big update for you. The 12th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana to the farmers will be released soon. The date is most likely to be out by September 1, 2022, reports suggest.Also Read - Modi Ko Hatana Hai: Lalu Prasad Yadav Says ‘Dictatorial Government’ Has To Be Removed In 2024

The farmers must note that the first annual installment starts between April 1 and ends on July 31. And the second installment is given between August 1 and November 30. Later, the third installment is released between December 1 and March 31. As per the time period mentioned for the PM-KISAN, the 12th payment will be released by the end of this month. In the meantime, the Central government has extended the time for the e-KYC deadline from May 31, 2022, to July 31, 2022.

As part of the scheme, the Centre provides income support of Rs 6,000 per year and the amount is released in three equal installments given to all land-holding farmer families.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Application update

To apply for the PN Kisan scheme, the farmers can contact the helpline number or through the mail. They can also call the toll-free number 155261 or 1800115526 or dial 011-23381092. They can file complaints by reaching out via e-mail at pmkisan-ict@gov.in.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Steps to check beneficiary status