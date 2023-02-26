Home

PM Modi To Release 13th Instalment of Rs 16,800cr Under PM-KISAN on Monday. Details Here

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th Installment Release Date and Time: Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

In the PM-Kisan scheme, the first installment is disbursed between April and July, the second installment between August and November and the year-end installment between December and March.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th Installment Date and Time: Ahead of Holi and rabi harvesting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 13th instalment of financial benefits worth Rs 16,800 crore to over eight crore eligible farmers under the flagship PM-KISAN scheme on Monday i.e. February 27, 2023. The highly anticipated release of the PM-KISAN 13th instalment will take place at Belagavi, Karnataka, an official statement said on Sunday.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Benefits

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months. The funds are transferred directly to the beneficiaries bank accounts. The scheme was launched in February 2019, but it went into effect in December 2018.

The event is expected to attract over one lakh attendees, including PM-KISAN and Jal Jeevan Mission beneficiaries. The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja will also be present, news agency PTI reported.

The 11th and 12th instalments under the PM-KISAN scheme were released in May and October last year respectively. With the release of the 13th instalment, the government has continued its commitment to support India’s farmers and help them achieve their livelihood goals. The PM-KISAN Scheme has already provided significant benefits to farmers across the country, and this latest instalment will further boost their incomes and contribute to the growth of the agriculture sector, the statement said.

As per the press release, till now, over Rs 2.25 lakh crores of funds have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmer families, primarily the small and marginal farmers. Notably, during the pandemic lockdown, Rs. 1.75 lakh crores were distributed in multiple instalments to support these needy farmers.

The Scheme has also benefited over three crore women beneficiaries who have collectively received over Rs. 53,600 crores in funds. According to the International Food Research Institute (IFRI), the PM-KISAN funds are helping recipients meet their agricultural needs and other expenses like education, medical care, and marriage

(With Inputs From PTI)

