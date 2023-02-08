Home

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Need To Link Bank Account With Aadhaar by Feb 10. Here’s How

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: In Rajasthan, about 24.45 lakh beneficiaries are yet to get e-KYC done and 1.94 akh beneficiaries are yet to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

PM Kisan Scheme: The beneficiaries who have not yet got e-KYC done and have not linked their bank account with Aadhaar, they must get it done before February 10.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The beneficiary farmers who want to receive the latest installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana need to link bank account with Aadhaar by February 10 and also need to update their e-KYC before the same date.

Giving details to PTI, Meghraj Singh Ratnu, Rajasthan nodal officer of the scheme, said it has been made mandatory for the beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Scheme before February 10, 2023, for e-KYC, linking bank account with Aadhaar and direct benefit transfer to bank account for the next installment transfer.

The official further added that the instructions have been given by the Centre in this regard. Ratnu said that by January 2023, 67 per cent e-KYC and 88 per cent bank accounts have been linked to Aadhaar by the beneficiaries of this scheme in the state.

In Rajasthan, about 24.45 lakh beneficiaries are yet to get e-KYC done and 1.94 akh beneficiaries are yet to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

He further added that the beneficiaries who have not yet got e-KYC done and have not linked their bank account with Aadhaar, they must get it done before February 10. India Post Payments Bank has been authorized for the purpose.

When 13th installment will be released?

A DNA report said it is believed that the next installment (13th installment) of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be credited before Holi.

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Parliament that as of now there is no proposal to increase the amount under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) from the existing Rs 6,000 per annum for the eligible beneficiary farmers.

“There is no such proposal at present,” Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

How to Link Bank Account With Aadhaar

Visit the bank branch where you have your PM Kisan Samman Nidhi account.

Submit the photocopy of your Aadhaar card along with other documents to the bank official.

The official will process PM Kisan Aadhaar bank account linking.

Your details will now be verified. You will receive a message on your mobile phone once the verification is successfully completed.

