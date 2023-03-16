Home

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: When Will Farmers Get 14th Installment? Check Beneficiary Status Here

PM Kisan Yojana Latest News Today: As part of the PM KISAN Yojana, all landholding farmers' families are being given a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

PM Kisan Scheme: It is expected that the Central government may release the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) between April 2023 and July 2023.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: As the Central government recently released the 13th installment of the PM Kisan scheme, the beneficiary farmers are now waiting for the next installment. Even as the exact date of the 14th installment is not yet declared, it is expected that the Central government may release the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) between April 2023 and July 2023.

What is PM Kisan Yojana

The beneficiary farmers need to know that the PM Kisan Yojana is a central sector scheme that offers income support to all landholding farmers’ families to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities.

As part of the PM Kisan scheme, all landholding farmers’ families, who have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get the benefits.

PM Kisan Scheme: Check Beneficiary Status

Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Click on ‘Get Data’

The status of the installment will be displayed

