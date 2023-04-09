Home

Business

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How to Apply For 14th Installment Online

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How to Apply For 14th Installment Online

PM Kisan 14th Installment is expected to be released between April and July 2023 as the last installment was released on February 26, 2023.

Launched in February 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana aims to provide income support to small and marginal farmers.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The beneficiary farmers who are waiting for the 14th installment of the PM Kisan scheme, here is an update for you. The Central government will soon announce the release date of PM Kisan 14th installment. However, it is expected to be released between April and July 2023 as the last installment was released on February 26, 2023.

The farmer-beneficiaries need to know that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is a central government scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmer families in the country to augment their financial needs.

You may like to read

As part of the PM Kisan Yojana, the Centre deposits Rs 2000 in the bank accounts of eligible farmers who have registered and met the program’s eligibility requirements.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to Apply Online

Visit pmkisan.gov.in official website.

Go to the Farmer’s Corner available on the home page of the website itself.

Click on New Farmer Registration and enter your Aadhar number and then fill in the captcha code.

After filling in the captcha code, click on the option of “click here to continue”.

Following this, a few details will appear in front of you, see and now fill out the PM Kisan registration form 2023 by clicking on “YES.”

After submitting “YES”, fill in the information asked in the PM Kisan application form 2023 and save the form and take the printout.

PM Kisan Yojana: List of Documents For Registration

Aadhaar card

Landholding papers

Citizenship certificate

Income Certificate

Bank account details

Valid mobile number

Passport size photo

PM Kisan Yojana: How to Check Beneficiary Status

Go to the official PM KISAN portal

Under ‘ Farmers corner’ click on ‘ Beneficiary List”

Select state, district, sub-district, block, village

Click on the ‘Get Report’ tab

PM Kisan Yojana: How to Update eKYC

Visit the official website of PM-Kisan

Click on the eKYC option available on the right side of the page

Enter your Aadhaar Card number, and captcha code and click on search

Enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

Click on ‘Get OTP’ and enter the OTP in the specified field.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.