PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 15th Installment Likely to be Released in November, Here’s How to Check Beneficiary Status

As part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, eligible farmers get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 per annum.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: As lakhs of beneficiaries are waiting for an announcement on PM Kisan scheme payment, it is expected that the Centre could release the 15th installment of the scheme by November-end. Notably, the 14th installment was released by PM Modi in July this year.

The 14th installment of the PM Kian scheme was released in July 5 months after the 13th instalment released in February 2023. Moreover, the 12th installment of the PM Kisan scheme was released in October 2022, while the 11th installment was released in May 2022.

What is PM Kisan Scheme?

As part of the PM KISAN scheme, eligible farmers get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 per annum. The financial assistance is given to the farmers each year in three instalments — April-July, August-November and December-March. Notably, the fund gets directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

As per the available data, the Centre so far has transferred a total amount of about Rs 2.50 lakh crore to the beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme.

PM Kisan Yojana: How To Check Beneficiary Status?

First, you need to visit the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

On the home page, click on the tab ‘Know Your Status’ on the right side of the page

In this page, you need to enter you registration number and fill Captcha Code, and select ‘Get Data’ option

Then, the beneficiary status will appear on the home screen.

PM-KISAN: How to Check Name on Beneficiary List

You first will have to visit PM Kisan official website www.pmkisan.gov.in

Then you will have to click on the ‘Beneficiary list’ tab.

Select details from the drop-down such as select state, district, sub-district, block, and village

Click on the ‘Get report’ tab

Then, your name on the beneficiary list will be displayed.

PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s How To Apply

First, you will have to visit official website pmkisan.gov.in

Then, you click on ‘New Farmer Registration’ and enter Aadhaar number and fill the captcha

Here, you will have to enter the required details and click on ‘Yes’

You will have to fill in the information asked in the PM-Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a printout for future reference.

