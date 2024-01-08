Home

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Installment Amount Likely to be Hiked to Rs 8,000 For Farmers

As Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is approaching, it is expected that the installment amount of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is likely to be increased to Rs 8,000 from Rs 6,000.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Check when the hiked amount will be released to beneficiary farmers.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the beneficiary farmers who are waiting for their next installment amount of PM Kisan Yojana. As per a report by CNBC-TV18 citing sources, the Central government is likely to increase the installment amount to Rs 8,000 per farmer.

The report said that ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Centre is planning to increase the amount of money transferred under its flagship direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana.

The report stated that the installment amount is likely to increase from the existing Rs 6,000 annually to Rs 8,000.

Apart from PM Kisan Yojana, the Centre is also considering increasing the provisions under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the final decision to which will be taken soon.

What is PM Kisan Yojana?

The beneficiary farmers must note that the PM KISAN Yojana is a central sector scheme that offers income support to all landholding farmers’ families in the country. This time, the Centre is likely to release the 16th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme between February and March 2024. However, there is no official announcement on the same so far. The 15th instalment of the scheme was released on November 15, 2023.

More Offers For Farmers in Budget 2024

In the meantime, reports suggest government is also planning to offer additional support measures for the poor, farmers, youth and women in the interim Budget 2024. The report suggested that the government departments are also drafting schemes to amplify financial aid for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

PM Kisan Yojana Present Status

At present, the beneficiaries under PM-KISAN scheme are getting Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually. The amount is being provided each year in three instalments — April-July, August-November and December-March and it is being directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

When PM Kian Yojana Was Launched?

The PM Kisan Yojana was launched in February 2019 and PM Modi on November 15 released the 14th installment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) worth Rs 18,000 crore for about 8.5 crore eligible farmers.

And the 14th installment was released in July 5, months after the 13th instalment in February 2023. Moreover, the 12th installment was released in October 2022, while the 11th installment was released in May 2022.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to Check Beneficiary Status Online

First you have to visit official website, pmkisan.gov.in.

Then on the home page, go to the farmers corner and click on the option that reads as “Beneficiary Status.”

Enter the details and hit the ‘Get Data’ option.

After this, the PM KISAN Scheme status will be displayed on your computer screen.

Download, save, and print a copy for reference.

