PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 16th Installment to be Released on Feb 28, Check Beneficiary Status Here

PM Kisan Yojana Latest Update: After PM MOdi releases the 16th installement, the qualifying farmers will receive Rs 2,000 directly in their bank account.

As per the available data, the Centre so far has transferred a total amount of about Rs 2.50 lakh crore to the beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here comes a piece of good news for the beneficiary farmers. The Central government confirmed that the 16th installement will be released for the farmers on February 28, 2024. After the installement is released, the qualifying farmers will receive Rs 2,000 directly in their bank account. The farmers must be knowing that the PM Kisan amount is disbursed in three instalments annually – April-July, August-November, and December-March, directly into the beneficiaries bank accounts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 16th Installment of PM KISAN scheme on Wednesday.

The details about the release of the 16th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan) is available on the official PM Kisan website and its social media channels.

It should be noted that the 15th instalment of PK Kisan Yojana was disbursed on November 15 by PM Modi and part of the instalment, an amount of Rs 18,000 crore reached over 8 crore beneficiary farmers.

PM Kisan Yojana: Toll Free Number

If any farmer is facing any issue related to PM Kisan Yojana, they can reach out via email at pmkisan-ict@gov.in or on the following helpline numbers: 155261 or 1800115526 (Toll-Free) or 011-23381092.

Check Who Is Not Eligible To Get PM-KISAN Installement?

The beneficiaries who are not eligible for the PM-KISAN scheme include institutional landholders and farmer families whose members have paid income tax in the last assessment year.

families with family members holding or having held constitutional positions such as mayors of Municipal Corporations, chairpersons of District Panchayats, and former or current members of state legislative assemblies, state legislative councils, Lok Sabha, or Rajya Sabha.

PM KISAN Yojana 16th Installment: Check Key Details

The instalment amount that will be disbursed include Rs. 2,000.

This welfare scheme offers financial assistance to small and marginal farmers.

The 16th instalment amount will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

Farmers must complete eKYC to receive PM Kisan benefits.

PM KISAN Yojana: How To Check Beneficiary Status?

First log in to the official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Then you will have to click on the tab ‘Know Your Status’ on the right side of the page

Here, you will enter you registration number and fill Captcha Code, and select ‘Get Data’ option

Finally, your beneficiary status will be displayed on the screen.

PM KISAN Yojana: Here’s How To Apply

First visit the official website pmkisan.gov.in

On the home page, click on ‘New Farmer Registration’ and enter Aadhaar number and fill the captcha

Here then you enter the required details and click on ‘Yes’

On the related page, fill in all details asked in the PM-Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a printout for future reference.

