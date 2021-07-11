PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2021: Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme), the central government provides income support of Rs 6,000 every year in three equal installments to small and marginal farmer families. States and UT administration identify the eligible families directly transfer the fund (Rs 2000) to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries every 4 months. The period of 1st installment under the scheme is from Dec-March, that of 2nd installment from April to July, 3rd installment from August to November, and so on.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 9th Installment to be Credited in Farmers’ Accounts on This Date | Step-by-step Guide to Check Balance

The 9th installment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana would be credited to the bank accounts of the registered beneficiaries soon. If reports are to be believed, the government is expected to release the 9th installment next month, i.e, in August. However, if you have made mistake in submitting your mandatory informations like Aadhar number, your name, bank account information, IFSC code, village name or your address, there is a possibility that that your money might get stuck.

Here's Step-by-Step Guide to Rectify Mistakes Before The Disbursal of 9th Installment

Visit the official website of PM Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Go to Farmer Corner Click on the Edit Aadhaar Details option Enter the Aadhaar number, captcha code and click on submit If there is a mistake in the name then correct it Contact your accountant and agriculture department office to rectify other mistakes After entering your aadhar number, account number, and mobile number through the helpdesk option, correct whatever mistakes were made.

How to check PM-KSNY installment and status