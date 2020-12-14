PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: The government has already released the seventh installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. However, if the money is still not credited to your account and you are among those who applied for the scheme, you can check the status of the same on the PM Kisan portal-pmkisan.gov.in. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers to Receive Instalment of Rs 2,000 From This Month | Things to Keep in Mind

If you find ‘FTO (Fund Transfer Order) is generated and Payment confirmation is pending’, it means that the the government has confirmed all the information given by the beneficiary and the process to transfer the has been started, and soon it will be credited.

Besides, some of the beneficiaries are also getting ‘Rft Signed by State Government’ message while checking their status. RFT stands for Request For Transfer which means the beneficiary’s data has been checked and the request has been transferred for further processing.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.