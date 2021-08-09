New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi will release the 9th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday at 12:30 PM today but only 26 lakh farmers of West Bengal’s 70 lakh beneficiaries would reportedly get the amount today. Speaking to a leading portal, a government source said that account of approx 26 lakh farmers of West Bengal will be credited with Rs 2,000.Also Read - PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana 9th Installment Date 2021: Over ₹19,000 Crore to be Transferred to Eligible Beneficiaries Today. Direct Link to Check Balance Here

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.38 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far.

Earlier last year, while addressing a rally in Haldia during the West Bengal election, PM Modi had promised that if BJP voted to office in the state, the party’s first cabinet decision will be to release PM Kisan grants to Bengal’s estimated 70 lakh farmers, including arrears since its launch in December 2018.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh where elections are scheduled to be held next year, the PM-Kisan instalment will be given to over 2.36 crore farmers, reported CNN-News18. Besides, PM Modi will also interact with three farmers from the poll-bound state.

Who are eligible to get benefits under the Scheme?

