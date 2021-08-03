PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here comes a big news for over 12.11 crore farmers across the country who will receive 9th installment of the scheme this month. The date and time of releasing of the amount has been confirmed by the government. The Central government on Tuesday said that it will release the next installment of PM-KISAN funds under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on 9 August 9 2021 at 11 AM.Also Read - PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana: Modi Govt Takes Big Decision, Issues Guidelines To Reprocess Failed Transactions For Beneficiaries

The Central government has announced PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to help the farmers and agriculture industry during Union Budget 2019. Part of the scheme, the Centre provides financial benefit of Rs 6,000 to eligible farmer families per annum. It must be noted that the benefit is transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

"Under the PM-KISAN Scheme benefits are transferred in three, four-monthly periods. In every four months period, Rs 2,000 is transferred to eligible farmers families. Therefore, benefits of Rs 6,000 is transferred annually," agriculture minister Narendra Singh in the Lok Sabha last week said.

The minister further added that as many as 68.76 crore transactions have been done under PM-KISAN scheme till the end of June this year. “The number of total transaction made under PM-KISAN Scheme till 30th June, 2021 is 68,76,32,104 of which the total number of failed transaction is less than 1 per cent,” he further mentioned.

As per the updates, the first installment under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is credited into farmers’ accounts for the period from April 1 to July 31, the second one covers the period from August 1 to November 30, and the third from December 1 to March 31. The farmer families who have combined land holdings of up to two acres are eligible for the scheme.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How to Check the Credit Details

You have to visit the official website of PM-Kisan Scheme at https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Click on ‘Farmers Corner’ on the right side Click on the option of ‘Beneficiary Status’ here, a new page will open On the new page, select any one option either Aadhaar number, Bank account number or Mobile number. You can check your payment status with any of these options. Enter the information of the option you have selected. After that, click on ‘Get Data’. Now you will get all the transaction information. That is, when did the last installment come in your account and which bank account was it credited to. You will also get information related to the 9th and 8th installments here.

As per the updates, 9th installment money will be sent to over 12.11 crore farmer families of the country.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How many installments have been released?