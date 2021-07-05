PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: The 9th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) would be credited to the bank accounts of the registered beneficiaries soon. If reports are to be believed, the government is expected to release the 9th installment next month, i.e, in August. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How To Check List, Installment Status, Benefits | Step-by-step Guide Here

Launched on December 1 2018, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government.

Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Farmers who have registered themselves under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are advised to keep an eye on their bank accounts as the government will begin transferring the next installment of Rs 2000 to the beneficiary bank accounts from August 1.

A step-by-step guide to check PM-Kisan Installment

Go to the official website of the government – https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section at the homepage

Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Then click on the ‘Get data’

Direct Link to Check PM Kisan Money Status

To check ‘PM Kisan beneficiary list’

Go to Farmers’ Corner

Click on the beneficiary list.

Select your State, District, Sub-District, Block and Village.

Tap on Get report.

How to register for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana:

Visit the official website of the PM Kisan Samman scheme- pmkisan.gov.in.

Click on the farmers’ corner option

Click on new registration

Enter Aadhaar number and captcha code

Give your land details.

Click on the submit button.

What documents are needed for registration: