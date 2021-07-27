PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: To extend a helping hand to the small and marginal farmers across the country, the Central government has launched ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’ (PM KISAN) scheme. Aimed at giving the PM KISAN benefits to 12 crore farmers in the country, the scheme was launched with an intention to increase the earnings of small and medium farmers. As per the plan of the scheme, it would provide financial assistance of up to Rs 6,000 annually to small and marginalised farmers across the country.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: BIG Update For Beneficiaries Awaiting 9th Installment

As per the updates, the benefits (Rs 6,000) would be transferred to the eligible farmers in three installments which is Rs 2,000 in every 4-months / trimester, i.e. April-July, August-November, and December-March.

To make it more digital, the scheme has been linked with the Aadhaar details of the farmers. The database contains the details of farmers and all members of the families, whose names appear in the land records.

Part of the scheme, the first instalment of Rs 2000 comes between April 1 and July 31, the second instalment comes between August 1 and November 30 and the third instalment from December 1 to March 31.

However, the annual financial support is given to farmers having a combined landholding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. Since December 2018, the Central government has given seven installments to these farmers.

To avail of the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers need to submit some mandatory documents.