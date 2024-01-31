Home

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Deadline to Update KYC Ends Today, Here’s How to Do it. Step-by-step Guide Here

PM Kisan Yojana: The beneficiaries must note that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) 16th installment is expected to be released in February or March. Check how to update KYC.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Attention farmers. The deadline to update KYC for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana ends on Wednesday that is January 31. Those who have not yet updated their KYC must do it today before the deadline ends. Those who fail to comply with this deadline may result in the termination of eligibility and suspension of the 16th instalment payment under the scheme. The move from the Centre is part of efforts to streamline the disbursement process and ensure that benefits reach the intended recipients efficiently.

The beneficiaries must note that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) 16th installment is expected to be released in February or March. For this, the beneficiaries will have to complete their online eKYC to receive an installment of Rs 2,000.

What is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

The Central government launched the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in 2019 for farmers of the country to provide financial help to those who own a cultivable land. As part of the scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 per year is being credited in the bank accounts of farmers. The amount is being credited in 3 to four instalments of Rs 20,00.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Last Date To Complete eKYC

The last date to complete eKYC for PM Kisan 16th Installment is 31 January 2024.

PM Kisan Yojana: When 16 Installment Will be Released?

It is expected that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be released in the month of February or March. However, the exact date has not been confirmed yet by the Centre. The PM KISAN 15th Installment was released by PM Modi on 15 November 2023.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How to Update KYC

Visit the nearest e-Mitra or CSC centre.

Request online biometric authentication.

Present original documents and provide biometrics.

Submit the application, and the KYC process will be completed.

