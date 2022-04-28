PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News Today: As only a few days left for the release of the 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, eligible farmers must be ready with all the necessary documents to avail the benefit of the scheme. Among other important documentation, eKYC is mandatory for all registered farmers.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: This Is When Centre Will Release 11th Installment. Step-by-step Guide to Check Balance & Updated Beneficiary List

Last year, the Central government had rolled out the installment on May 15, hence, it expected that the Centre, this year too, could release the funds around the same date. However, the beneficiary farmers must note that without completing e-KYC, they cannot avail any benefit from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a central government scheme with 100% funding from the Centre for the farmers. As part of the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6000 every year from the Centre. The funds from the Centre are transferred in three installments of Rs 2000 each.

The farmers must note that the update in eKYC is done through Aadhaar-based OTP authentication facility. The Aadhaar-based OTP authentication which was temporarily suspended is now restored at the official PM KISAN portal again.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Three things must be noted

eKYC is mandatory for PM KISAN registered farmers as OTP based eKYC is available on PM KISAN portal.

The farmers can also contact nearest CSC centres for Biometric authentication based eKYC.

The Centre has extended the deadline of eKYC till 31st May 2022.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How to complete eKYC