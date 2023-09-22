Home

Business

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Likely to Get 15th Installment on This Date, Here’s How to Apply

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Likely to Get 15th Installment on This Date, Here’s How to Apply

As part of the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmer families are expected to receive the 15th installment between November or December 2023.

Check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update

New Delhi: As lakhs of beneficiary farmers are waiting for the latest installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, it is expected that the amount will be released between November and December 2023. However, there is no official announcement by the Centre so far on this matter. The Centre had released the 14th instalment of the scheme on July 27, 2023.

Trending Now

As part of the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmer families receive a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

You may like to read

What is PM Kisan Scheme?

A central sector scheme, the PM Kisan Yojana provides income support to all landholding farmers’ families in the country to address their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities. As part of the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government.

Who Are Eligible Farmers For Scheme?

All landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names, are eligible to get benefit under the PM Kisan scheme.

Last time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27 released approximately Rs 17,000 crore as the 14th instalment to about 85 million farmer beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme. With this, the total amount transferred to beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme has now surpassed Rs 2.59 lakh crore.

When PM Kisan Scheme Was Launched?

The PM Kisan scheme was launched on February 24, 2019 and it has provided benefits totalling more than Rs 2.42 lakh crore to over 110 million farmers nationwide.

How to Apply For PM Kisan Scheme?

First you need visit official website pmkisan.gov.in and go to farmer’s corner

Then you need to click on New Farmer Registration and enter Aadhar number and fill captcha

After this, you will have to enter details and click on ‘Yes’

Then you will have to fill the information asked in the PM Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a print out for future reference

How To Check Beneficiary Status For PM Kisan Scheme?

Beneficiaries need to visit pmkisan.gov.in

Then you select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

After this, you will have to enter registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Click on ‘Get Data’

Then finally, the status of the instalment will be displayed

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES