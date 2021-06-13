PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers who have not yet registered themselves for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, must do the same before the end of this month, i.e, June 30 to get double benefits from the scheme. If their application is accepted, they will get two installments of the scheme simultaneously, reported Zee News. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme: How to Check balance? Step-by-step Video Guide

Visit the official website of PM Kisan

Go to Farmers Corner

Click on ‘New Farmer Registration’

Enter your Aadhaar card number

Enter the captcha code

Select your state to proceed further

Fill the form with your personal information.

You will be asked to submit your bank account details

Submit the form.

Aadhaar Card

Citizenship certificate

Landholding papers

Bank account details

PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How to check status of application

To know the status of the application, you can contact through your registered mobile number directly on the new helpline number 011-24300606.