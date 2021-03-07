PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Did Not Allow PM Kisan Scheme in West Bengal to 'Satisfy Her Ego': JP Nadda in Malda

However, those who have not yet registered themselves under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (yojana), they must do the same before the end of this month, i.e, March 31 to receive Rs 4,000 from the government. If their application is accepted, they will get the first installment of Rs. 2000 after Holi (that falls on March 28-29) and second installment of Rs 2,000 in the month of April or May, reports have said.

Notably, farmers receive PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in three Instalments every year. First Instalment: 1st April to 31st July; Second Instalment: 1st August to 30th November; Third Instalment: 1st December to 31st March

Step-by-step guide to register yourself:

-Visit the official website of PM Kisan

– Go to Farmers Corner

-Click on ‘New Farmer Registration’

-Enter your Aadhaar card number

– Enter the captcha code

-Select your state to proceed further

– Fill the form with your personal information.

– You will be asked to submit your bank account details

– Submit the form.

Documents required to register for PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

-Aadhaar Card

-Citizenship certificate

-Landholding papers

-Bank account details

To know the status of the application, you can contact through your registered mobile number directly on the new helpline number 011-24300606.