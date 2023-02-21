Home

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Likely to Get 13th Installment This Week. Check Beneficiary Status Here

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: As part of the PM KIsan scheme, every eligible farmer family gets Rs 2,000 every four months in 3 installments.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th Installment Latest Update

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: With lakhs of farmers across the country waiting for the 13th installment of PM Kisan scheme, here comes a piece of good news for them. The beneficiary farmers are likely to get Rs 2,000 in 13th installment this week on February 24, a report by News18 claimed.

As part of the PM-KISAN scheme, every eligible farmer family will get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually. The amount is directly credited to their account each year in three instalments — April-July, August-November and December-March.

The beneficiary farmers must note that the PM Kisan Scheme was started in December 2018 to provide financial assistance to such farmer families who need financial support.

The PM Kisan Yojana is a central sector scheme that provides 100 per cent funding to the farmers from the Centre. However, there are certain guidelines regarding the PM Kisan schemes state that every farmer is not eligible to apply for it. The scheme is only meant for small landholding farmers.

PM Kisan Scheme: Eligibility Criteria

Small and marginal farmers, who are Indian nationals, are eligible to get benefits of the PM Kisan scheme.

The farmers, who have cultivable landholding in their names, are also eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

PM Kisan Scheme: How To Check Beneficiary Status?

Visit the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the homepage

Now, click on the tab ‘Beneficiary Status’

