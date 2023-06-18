Home

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Likely to Get 14th Installment This Week, Check Beneficiary Status

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: As part of the 14th installment, Rs 2000 will be transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary.

PM Kisan Yojana: e-KYC is must to get 14th installement.

PM KISAN 14th Installment Latest Update: After the 13th installment, now the beneficiary farmers are waiting for the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Reports suggest that the Centre is likely credit 14th instalment amount in the last week of this month.

As part of the 14th installment, Rs 2000 will be transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary. In general, a PM Kisan beneficiary will receive Rs 6,000 per year as part of its goal to give financial support to marginal and small farmers.

Since the launch of the scheme, more than Rs. 2.42 lakh crore has been disbursed to over 11 crore farmers, according a PIB tweet.

The PIB tweet on PM Kisan disbursals said, “PM-KISAN: Empowering Annadatas by providing Accessible & Timely Financial Assistance More than Rs. 2.42 Lakh Crore disbursed to Over 11 Crore Farmers Under the PM-KISAN, income support of Rs. 6,000 per year in three equal installments is provided to all land-holding farmer families, providing them socio-economic security.”

While most farmers will receive Rs 2000 instalments for the PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment, a few are expected to get Rs 4000. Reports suggest that the farmers who didn’t receive Rs 2000 in the 13th instalment are likely to get Rs 4000 in the 14th instalment.

Several beneficiaries could complete the process of their verification because of which they did not get the money for the 13th installment. However, many farmers have now got their verification process completed, hence, they would now get Rs 4000 instead of Rs 2000.

What is PM Kisan Yojana?

A central scheme launched by PM Modi in 2019, PM KISAN Yojana provides income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

As part of the scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

PM Kisan Yojana: How To Check Beneficiary List

First log into the official PM KISAN portal

In the ‘Farmers corner’ click on ‘ Beneficiary List”

Then, you will select state, district, sub-district, block, village

After this, you will click on the ‘Get Report’ tab

PM Kisan Yojana: How to Update eKYC Online

First visit the official website of PM-Kisan

On the home page, click on the eKYC option

In this section, you need to enter Aadhaar Card number, and captcha code and click on search

Then you have to enter mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

After this, you will click on ‘Get OTP’ and enter the OTP in the specified field

