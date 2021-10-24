PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the farmers across the country. They are likely to get Rs 12000 before Diwali. As per media reports, the Central government is planning to double the amount of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for the farmers. If this happens, then the farmers will get Rs 12000 instead of Rs 6000 annually. If the reports come true, then their installment of Rs 2000 (PM Kisan installment) will also increase to Rs 4000. It is believed that by Diwali 2021, the Modi government can announce it.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s How You Can Change Address, Old Photo Easily on Aadhaar Card | Step-by-step-Guide Here

The media speculation carries significance as Bihar Agriculture Minister Amarendra Pratap Singh said this a few days ago after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi. As per reports, he said that the amount of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) is going to be doubled and the Centre has made all the preparations for this. Also Read - Aadhaar Hackathon 2021: You Can Win Prize, Avail Benefits; How to Register

On the other hand, the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana can get the 10th installment soon. If media reports are to be believed, the government has fixed the date for releasing the 10th installment under the scheme. All necessary arrangements have been made to transfer the installment. Some reports claimed that the farmers will get 10th installment on December 15. Also Read - PM Kisan Yojana FPO Scheme: Farmers Can Avail Up To Rs 18 Lakh; Here's How

It must be noted that the Centre has so far transferred Rs 1.58 lakh crore to 11.37 crore farmers in the country. The central government is planning to release the 10th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by December 15, 2021. The government had transferred money to the farmers on 25 December 2020 last year.

Farmers must register themselves before October 30: The farmers who want to get the benefits need to register themselves on or before October 30. If they have not received the last installment, then they will get the previous amount along with the next installment. That is Rs 4000 directly in their account. The last date of registration is 30 October 2021. For registration, just go to the official website of PM Kisan and apply.