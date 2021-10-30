PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the farmers across the country. They will soon get Rs 4000 in the 10th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, media reports have claimed. However, the Central government has not made any announcement on this yet. To take advantage of this, you have to register (PM KISAN Registration) under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. For this purpose, they need to submit all the necessary documents by 31 October.Also Read - Skill-based Training, Free Home: Beggars And Destitute in THIS State to Get New Identity Soon

It must be noted that the Central government has recently made some changes in the process of registration for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under this, now ration card has been made mandatory for registration in in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Farmers will have to mandatorily submit ration card number in new registration. At the same time, they have to upload the soft copies of documents (in PDF format) on the portal during registration.

If the farmers register themselves before October 31, then they will get Rs 4000. This time, they will get two consecutive installments. If their application is accepted, then in November they will get Rs 2000 and after that in December also, the installment of Rs 2000 will come in their bank account.

Under the 10th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Rs 2000 is expected in the bank account of the farmers by 15 December 2021.

Here’s how to do online registration