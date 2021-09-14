PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for farmers. As per latest updates from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the famers will not get RS 4,000 instead of Rs 2000 and the amount will be deposited to their accounts directly under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.Also Read - First-ever In-person Quad Summit to be Held at White House on Sep 24, PM Modi to Attend

According to reports, the last date to register for this amount is September 30 and the farmers need to register themselves on the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana portal to receive the amount. After doing the registration, if your application gets accepted, then, you will have Rs 2000 deposited into your account by October or November followed by another instalment of Rs 2000 in December.

Some of the media reports further suggest that the Central government is planning to double the amount provided to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM KISAN). In case this happens, farmers will be able to receive Rs 12000 in three instalments instead of the previously received Rs 6000 every year. However, it must be noted that till now, about 12.14 crore farmer families have benefitted from this scheme.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s how to register