PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme: A sign of relief for farmers who could not receive their earlier installments that falls under the category of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. As per the PM Kisan Yojana scheme, a farmer whose name falls under the beneficiary list but fails to get the installment then under the given condition, then he will receive the money along with the next installment.

As per the media reports, Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government is likely to double the amount provided to the farmers. With the revised scheme, a beneficiary who used to receive Rs 6,000 yearly, now will receive Rs 12000 in three installments. Approximately, a total of 12.14 crore families of farmers have benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana scheme.

Due to the technical glitches, several farmers were unable to receive their ninth installment. But now with the revised scheme, a farmer will get their stuck installment along with the next one only if their name is under the registered beneficiary list. To avail of the previous installment, there shall be no error in the beneficiary's application.

There are basic mistakes which a beneficiary either commits indirectly while availing the schemes. Some mistakes include incorrect bank details, bank account numbers, mistakes in the Aadhaar card, and others. A beneficiary can rectify the mistakes by just clicking on the official portal of PM Kisan Yojana which is pmkisan.gov.in/Grievance.aspx.

Earlier, the Central government has already announced that the 9th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be credited to the account of the beneficiaries on August 9.