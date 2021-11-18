PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Only a few days are left for the farmers to receive their 10th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. As per reports, the farmers will receive their 10th installment on December 15. Reports also suggest that Central government is planning to double the amount for the farmers. This time, the beneficiaries are likely to get Rs 4000 instead of Rs 2000.Also Read - C-130J Super Hercules: Why PM Modi's Aircraft Landing In UP For Purvanchal Expressway Launch is Special?

Apart from the 10th installment, the farmers, will also receive three more benefits this time. Now, the farmers can also take advantage of PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana. To offer financial help to the farmers, the Central government has started this pension scheme. Along with this, the farmers can also take advantage of loan from credit card.

PM Kisan Credit Card: Now PM Kisan Credit Card has been linked with PM Kisan Scheme of the farmers. Under this scheme, farmers not only get financial help, but the government also provides loans at affordable rates to them. Notably, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and Kisan Credit Card Scheme are linked under the Self-reliant India Scheme. At present, about 7 crore farmers have KCC, while the government wants to include one crore more people to the scheme.

PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana: In PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Centre has a facility to provide pension to farmers which is known as PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana. If the farmers are already a beneficiary of the PM Kisan scheme, then, they don’t need to submit new documents for the pension scheme. They are automatically registered in PM Kisan Maandhan Yajana. In PM Kisan Maandhan Yoajana, they can get pension after they turn 60 years of age. Any farmer in the age group of 18 years to 40 years can invest in this scheme. In this scheme, the farmers get a minimum monthly pension of Rs 3000.

PM Kisan ID Card: The Centre is planning to create a PM Kisan ID Cards for the farmers on the basis of the data received from PM Kisan Scheme. The special identity card can be created by linking it to the land record database of PM Kisan Scheme. Once the ID card is created, the schemes related to farming will reach the farmers easily.