PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: With just a few days left for the 10th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to be disbursed to their accounts, the farmers can now check their beneficiary status and all other details on official website. As per media reports, the 10th installment of the PM KISAN scheme will be credited to their account on December 15, 2021.

As per the scheme, every year a cash amount of Rs 6,000 is transferred by the Centre to the accounts of beneficiary farmers. The amount gets delivered directly to the bank accounts of the farmers whose accounts are linked with Aadhaar cards. Notably, the amount gets transferred in three installments, first between April- July; the second installment is between August-November and the third installment is between December-March.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: All you need to know

It is a scheme of the Central government for small and marginal farmers. The scheme came into effect on December 1, 2018. Through the scheme, a support of Rs 6,000 per year is provided in three installments to the land-holding farmers.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s how to check payment

Visit the official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

On the top, there is a ‘Farmers Corner’ option.

Select the link from the option provided.

Choose the beneficiary status option where you can check the application status.

On the status, you will find a list that will have the farmer’s name and amount delivered to his bank account.

Then enter your Aadhaar Number or account number or mobile number.

Tap on the ‘Get Data’.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s how to check status

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s how to check beneficiary name

The name can be checked via mobile app by downloading PM Kisan Mobile App. Once the app is downloaded, the details will be accessed