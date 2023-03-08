Home

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How Farmers Can Register Complaint Online If Not Received 13th Installment

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched by PM Modi in 2019 to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to specific exclusions.

PM Kisan Scheme: If the beneficiary farmers have not received the 13th installment of PM-KISAN scheme, then they can register complaints on the official website.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: PM Modi on February 27 released the 13th installment of over Rs 16,000 crore as part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through direct benefit transfer to more than eight crore beneficiaries. In this scheme, eligible farmer families are provided Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

However, if some of the beneficiary farmers have not received the 13th installment of PM-KISAN, then they can register complaints at the following channels:

The beneficiary farmers can contact pmkisan-ict@gov.in.

The beneficiary farmers can call this helpline number 011-24300606.

They can also dial up the following phone numbers:

PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266

PM Kisan Helpline Number: 155261

PM Kisan Landline Numbers: 011-23381092, 23382401

PM Kisan’s new helpline: 011-24300606

PM Kisan’s another helpline: 0120-6025109

E-mail ID: pmkisan-ict@gov.in

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How to check beneficiary status

First visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

Then you will come across the map of India under Payment Success tab.

On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called “Dashboard”

Click on Dashboard

After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

Then click on show button

After this you can choose your details

Click ‘Get Report’ button

Then, your name will appear on the Beneficiaries list

PM Kisan Scheme: All You Need to Know

The landholding farmer families in the country are eligible for the payment under PM-KISAN, subject to certain exclusion criteria. Till now, over Rs 2.25 lakh crore funds have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmer families, primarily the small and marginal.

Moreover, during the Covid lockdown, Rs 1.75 lakh crore was distributed in multiple instalments to support these farmers facing hardship.

