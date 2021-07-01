PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Updates: Designed primarily to help the small and medium categories farmers, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) Yojana was launched by the Central government. Coupled with the Digital India initiative, the scheme has made it possible to reach the PM KISAN benefits to 12 crore farmers in the country. The Centre had on May 14, 2021, paid another installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to support the farmers. About Rs 19,000 crore was transferred directly to the bank accounts of farmers. Also Read - National Doctors’ Day: PM Modi Urges Doctors To Undertake Research Over Benefits Of Vaccines

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched in 2019 and under this programme Rs 6,000 every year is provided to small and marginalised farmers as financial support. Notably, this amount is credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers. The Central government has till now paid eight installments to the farmers. The amount goes to the farmers in three installments of Rs 2,000 every four months.

In the meantime, the farmers have to apply for the benefit and they need to submit citizenship certificates, landholding papers, Aadhaar card and bank account details to be a part of this scheme.

What is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme: To augment the income of small and marginal farmers, the Centre has launched Pradhan Mantri KIsan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 6,000 annually to these farmers.

What are the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? In short, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana benefits 12 crore farmers across the country. This scheme provides financial assistance to farmers irrespective of the size of their land holdings. It also provides minimum income support up to Rs 6,000 to farmers across the country.

How to check PM-KSNY installment and status:

First, you need to visit the official website of PM-KSNY pmkisan.gov.in Click on the ‘Farmers Corner Section’ and tap on ‘Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the farmers can check their application status and their name and the amount credited to the bank account. After this, they can enter Aadhaar number, mobile number or account number in the next page.

How to register for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana:

First you need to visit the official website of the PM Kisan Samman scheme- pmkisan.gov.in. Then on the homepage, click on the farmers’ corner option After this, you need to click on new registration Then a new tab will open in which the Aadhaar number and captcha code need to be entered. Now you have to give your land details. After filling in the entire information click on the submit button.

What documents are needed for registration: