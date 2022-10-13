PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The farmers, who are eagerly waiting for the 12th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, will get the good news soon. As per reports, the 12th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) will be credited by the government to farmers’ account before Diwali. Some other reports suggest that the beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme might get the news on October 17.Also Read - India Gets 4th Vande Bharat Train Express from Himachal's Amb Andaura to New Delhi; Check Routes, Timings and More

It was also reported that the Central government might transfer the PM Kisan 12th installment of Rs 2,000 in the bank accounts of eligible farmers during the inauguration of the two day summit of Agri Startup Conclave & Kisan Sammelan being organised by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

However, the government has not officially confirmed anything regarding the transfer of Rs 2,000 to beneficiary accounts of PM-KISAN scheme.

After the PM Kisan 12th installment is released, the amount will directly be credited to the registered farmers bank accounts. However, the farmers who have registered for the scheme need to complete their KYC in order to get the installment.

As per the PM Kisan Portal, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.”

As part of the PM Kisan 12th Installment, an amount of Rs 2000 will be credited to the bank accounts of every eligible registered farmer. In this scheme, an annual financial benefit of Rs 6,000 is being provided to eligible beneficiary farmer families. However, the amount is credited in three equal installments of Rs. 2,000 each, every 4th month.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How to Check status on PM Kisan App

Download the PM Kisan Mobile Application from the official website of PM Kisan or click on the link- https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

You can also directly go to the Google Play store on your Android device and type PM Kisan App and can download it from there as well.

Then click on the Beneficiary Status and provide all the details asked for.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How to Check Status on Official website