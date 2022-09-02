PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th Installment Latest Update: As the eKYC deadline for Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or PM Kisan Yojana has already closed on Wednesday, now the beneficiary farmers must be waiting for the 12th installment of the central scheme. The farmers are expecting the Centre to soon release the 12th installment of PM Kisan Yojana for farmers.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana eKYC Deadline Ends Today: 12th Installment To Be Credited Soon; Details Here

The beneficiaries have already received the 11 installments of PM Kisan Yojana and Rs 2000 was directly transferred to over 10 crore accounts on May 30, 2022.

If the farmers are waiting for the 12th installment and want to check their name on the list, they must check the beneficiary name on the list for confirmation.

The farmers must note that PM Kisan is a Central Sector scheme with 100% funding from the Government of India. PM Kisan scheme was made operational from December 1, 2018.

As part of the scheme, income support of Rs 6,000 per year is given to farmers in three equal installments and the fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

PM Kisan Scheme: Eligibility Criteria

All the government scheme have some eligibility criteria based on which the benefits are being released. For PM Kisan scheme, mall and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible to apply for the financial help. Moreover all landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names, are also eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to check beneficiary status online