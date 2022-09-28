PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: For the beneficiary farmers, who are waiting for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, here’s a big update for you. The 12th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is likely to be transferred to the farmers’ accounts during the Navratri festival that started on 26 September. Reports claimed that the latest payment got delayed due to proper verification of the land papers and other details of the beneficiaries. In the past few months, the Centre has identified lakhs of ineligible farmers from different states taking benefit of the scheme by submitting fake documents. Hence, the Centre became extra cautious this time while verifying the details of farmers.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 12th Installment to be Released Anytime. Here’s How to Check Beneficiary Status

As lakhs of farmers in the country are waiting for the 12th instalment of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, the Central government has now announced that the allotted money (Rs 2000) will be transferred to the farmers’ accounts. If media reports are to be believed, then the 12th instalment of money is expected to be transferred to farmers’ accounts on September 30. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana eKYC Deadline Ends Today: 12th Installment To Be Credited Soon; Details Here

Till now, the 11 installments of the PM Kishan Samman Nidhi Scheme have been transferred. Notably, the first installment for PM Kishan Samman Nidhi Scheme was transferred between April 1 and July 31. And the second one was transferred between August 1 and November 30. Moreover, the third installment is transferred between December 1 and March 31. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 12th Installment to be Credited in Farmers’ Accounts on THIS Date | Steps to Update KYC, Check Balance

PM Kisan Scheme: All You Need to Know

The farmers must note that the PM Kisan scheme was launched first in 2018. As part of the scheme, every installment is made once every four months to all the land-holding farmer families eligible for the scheme. The Centre directly transfers the amount into the bank accounts of the farmers. The 11th instalment of the scheme was released on May 31, 2022.

What is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana) is a centrally sponsored scheme for the beneficiary farmers that offers them up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. This scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers, irrespective of the size of their land-holding in the country.

When will the 12th installment be released?

As per latest reports, the 12th instalment of the PM Kisan Yojana scheme is likely to be released on September 30.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How to check beneficiary status?