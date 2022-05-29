PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of big news for the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday said PM Modi will release the 11th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi amounting to more than Rs.21,000 crore to the beneficiaries on May 31. This will be done at an event when PM Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of about sixteen schemes and progammes spanning nine Ministries and Departments India as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Last Date To Complete PM Kisan KYC Today. Know How To Do It Here

The national level event, named Garib Kalyan Sammelan will be held at Shimla on 31 May 2022 where the Prime Minister will directly interact with the beneficiaries from across the country through videoconferencing.

With the release of the 11th installment, the eligible farmers who are eagerly waiting, will receive their four-monthly allowance of Rs 2,000.

What is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

Launched in December 2018, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a central scheme under Narendra Modi government, which is aimed at providing financial assistance to farmer families who need support.

A totally government-backed scheme, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is applicable to families of all farmers with landholdings.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, landholding farmers get an allowance of Rs 6,000 per year, which is distributed thrice over the year in a gap of four months. Till now, the government has spent over Rs 1.80 lakh crores on the PM-KISAN scheme for the welfare of the farmers.

eKYC Mandatory to receive 11th installment

This time, the Central government has made it mandatory to do an eKYC for eligible farmers to receive the benefits of PM KISAN. “eKYC is MANDATORY for PM-KISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PM-KISAN Portal,” says a note on the website.

How to Complete PM-KISAN eKYC Process