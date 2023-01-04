PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Likely to Get 13th Installment in January 2023. Check Beneficiary Status Online

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: As part of the central government scheme, the PM Kisan Yojana gives out Rs 6,000 a year in three equal installments to over 8 crore farmers across the country.

In the PM-Kisan scheme, the first installment is disbursed between April and July, the second installment between August and November and the year-end installment between December and March.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The beneficiary farmers who are eagerly waiting for the 13th installment of PM Kisan Yojana, here comes a big update for you. The latest installment of the scheme is likely to be disbursed soon. Although the exact date is yet to be announced by the Centre, a report by Times Now claimed that the 13th installment is expected to be released this month only.

PM Modi had released the 12th installment on October 17 last year and over Rs 16,000 crore was transferred to around 8 crore farm-holding families.

The first installment was released on January 1 last year. Hence, this year too, it was expected that the government might announce the release of PM-Kisan money on new year. However, now there is a possibility that money will be disbursed in the third or fourth week of January, as per reports.

Here’s How to check beneficiary status online

If the beneficiaries want to check the payment details, they should visit the official website of Pradhan Mantri Kishan Yojana. Then, go to the ‘Farmer’s Corner Section’ on the homepage and then select the ‘Beneficiary Status’ link. After entering the required details like phone number etc, they should click on Get Data and find out details.

Here’s How to check name on beneficiary list

If they want to check name on the PM Kisan Beneficiary List 2023, they first have to go to the Kisan Corner and click on Beneficiary List. After entering details such as state, district, sub-district, block and village details, and then they should click on submit. The updated list will appear on the screen.