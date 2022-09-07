PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: As part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, over 21 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh have been found ineligible in a probe, state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said on Wednesday. Giving details, he said the amount given to those ineligible farmers so far under the scheme will be recovered from them.Also Read - Central Vista Inauguration By PM Modi On Sept 8, All Offices In Lutyens Zone To Be Closed Post Lunch

“A total of 2.85 crore farmers were selected under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state, out of which 21 lakh beneficiaries have been found ineligible,” he said. Also Read - CBI Officer Committed Suicide As He Was Forced To Frame Me In False Case: Manish Sisodia

Saying that in many cases both husband and wife are getting the benefit of this scheme, he said those found ineligible included many who used to file income tax. However, the minister said the amount will be recovered from the ineligible farmers. Also Read - 'BJP Mukt Bharat', KCR’s Slogan During Patna Visit; Telangana CM Hits Modi-led Central Govt Left, Right, And Centre

Talking about the verification, the UP minister said it was a routine process, and complaints, if any, are also looked into during the process.

What is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

For the unversed, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the Central government. In this scheme, income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments is provided to all land-holding farmer families. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

On February 24, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the scheme in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur by transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers.

PM Kisan 12th installment to be released this month

The Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister informed that the 12th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will be released by the end of this month, and only those farmers whose land records and on-site verification work is uploaded on the PM-Kisan portal will be given the benefit of the plan.

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Devesh Chaturvedi said the process of uploading data on the Kisan Portal is being done on a war footing and the 12th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi will be given to all eligible farmers.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to check beneficiary status online